GBP/USD Forecast: under pressure, US holiday to keep volumes low
The GBP/USD pair extended its slide to a fresh 4-day low of 1.2914, trading nearby afterwards, and with the Pound hit by a softer-than-expected UK construction PMI. According to Markit, growth in the sector lost momentum in June, with the index down to 54.8 from 56.0 in May, amid concerns about the economic outlook and political uncertainty. The dollar remains strong, despite local stocks trade in the red, but activity today could be limited by US holiday.
From a technical point of view, the short intraday outlook is bearish, with the price below its 20 SMA, and technical indicators heading south within bearish territory, at fresh weekly lows. The pair has now an immediate support at 1.2910, with a break below it probably resulting in additional declines towards 1.2870. The upside seems well limited by 1.2960, where selling interest contained advances since mid Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.