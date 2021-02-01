GBP/USD Current price: 1.3669
- The UK January Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 54.1.
- The coronavirus situation in the UK keeps improving, but the lockdown continues.
- GBP/USD’s bearish potential increased, but further declines not yet clear.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3655 amid the persistent dollar’s demand, bouncing just modestly ahead of the daily close. The pound eased despite mostly encouraging UK data, as Mortgage Approvals rose to 103.381 K in December, while Consumer Credit in the same month improved to £-0.965 billion. Also, the January Markit Manufacturing PMI was revised to 54.1 from a preliminary estimate of 52.9.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in the UK keeps improving, as vaccination speeds up while the number of new cases decreases. Still, the country remains in lockdown until at least March 8, when schools are expected to reopen. The UK macroeconomic calendar has little to offer until Thursday when the BOE will announce its monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.3670 price zone, neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has met buyers around a flat 100 SMA, but also that it’s developing below a directionless 20 SMA. The mentioned 100 SMA stands at 1.3652. In the meantime, technical indicators lack directional strength, with the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI stable at 46. A daily ascendant trend line coming from December 22 low stands at 1.3645, reinforcing the support area around 1.3650.
Support levels: 1.3650 1.3605 1.3560
Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
