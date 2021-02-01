GBP/USD Current price: 1.3669

The UK January Markit Manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised to 54.1.

The coronavirus situation in the UK keeps improving, but the lockdown continues.

GBP/USD’s bearish potential increased, but further declines not yet clear.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3655 amid the persistent dollar’s demand, bouncing just modestly ahead of the daily close. The pound eased despite mostly encouraging UK data, as Mortgage Approvals rose to 103.381 K in December, while Consumer Credit in the same month improved to £-0.965 billion. Also, the January Markit Manufacturing PMI was revised to 54.1 from a preliminary estimate of 52.9.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus situation in the UK keeps improving, as vaccination speeds up while the number of new cases decreases. Still, the country remains in lockdown until at least March 8, when schools are expected to reopen. The UK macroeconomic calendar has little to offer until Thursday when the BOE will announce its monetary policy decision.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is currently trading in the 1.3670 price zone, neutral-to-bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has met buyers around a flat 100 SMA, but also that it’s developing below a directionless 20 SMA. The mentioned 100 SMA stands at 1.3652. In the meantime, technical indicators lack directional strength, with the Momentum around its 100 level and the RSI stable at 46. A daily ascendant trend line coming from December 22 low stands at 1.3645, reinforcing the support area around 1.3650.

Support levels: 1.3650 1.3605 1.3560

Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3810