GBP/USD Current price: 1.2332

UK PM Johnson unveiled initial steps toward returning to normal.

Brexit talks resumed ahead of June decisive summit.

GBP/USD briefly pierced the 1.23 level, at risk of extending its slide.

The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.2330 after falling to 1.2282 during US trading hours. UK PM Johnson spoke on Sunday on how the UK will continue from here. His message was confusing, as he actively encouraged to return to work those workers that can’t work from home, but also urged people to stay at home if possible. Staring this Wednesday, people would be allowed to take unlimited outdoor exercise and sit in parks, although foreign visitors to the UK will have to be on quarantine for 14 days at arrival. Later in the day, he added that the government won’t hesitate in returning to extreme measures and that different parts of the UK may need to remain in full lockdown for longer.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks resumed ahead of June decisive summit. So far, the UK has reiterated that they won’t ask for an extension beyond December this year, even in the case the EU requests them to. EU’s chief negotiator Barnier has said that talks so far have been disappointing, with no progress made. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading below a Fibonacci level at 1.2355, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is now developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading lower below the larger ones, indicating increasing selling interest. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line and the RSI at 43, skewing the risk to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2310 1.2275 1.2230

Resistance levels: 1.2355 1.2390 1.2420