GBP/USD Current price: 1.2332
- UK PM Johnson unveiled initial steps toward returning to normal.
- Brexit talks resumed ahead of June decisive summit.
- GBP/USD briefly pierced the 1.23 level, at risk of extending its slide.
The GBP/USD pair trades at around 1.2330 after falling to 1.2282 during US trading hours. UK PM Johnson spoke on Sunday on how the UK will continue from here. His message was confusing, as he actively encouraged to return to work those workers that can’t work from home, but also urged people to stay at home if possible. Staring this Wednesday, people would be allowed to take unlimited outdoor exercise and sit in parks, although foreign visitors to the UK will have to be on quarantine for 14 days at arrival. Later in the day, he added that the government won’t hesitate in returning to extreme measures and that different parts of the UK may need to remain in full lockdown for longer.
Meanwhile, Brexit talks resumed ahead of June decisive summit. So far, the UK has reiterated that they won’t ask for an extension beyond December this year, even in the case the EU requests them to. EU’s chief negotiator Barnier has said that talks so far have been disappointing, with no progress made. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading below a Fibonacci level at 1.2355, the immediate resistance. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is now developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA heading lower below the larger ones, indicating increasing selling interest. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its mid-line and the RSI at 43, skewing the risk to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2310 1.2275 1.2230
Resistance levels: 1.2355 1.2390 1.2420
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed, holding above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair traded lower in range this Monday, entering the Asian session with increased bearish potential, just above the 1.0800 level.
AUD/USD weighed by commodities
The Australian dollar is among the worst performers against the greenback this Monday, amid weaker oil and gold prices. NAB’s indexes for April up next.
WHO's Tedros: South Korea, China, Germany ready to respond to new virus cases
Slow and steady lifting of coronavirus-related lockdowns will be key while keeping a vigilant eye on the virus, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
Gold confined between two converging trend-lines, forming a symmetrical triangle
Gold lacked any firm direction on Monday and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session amid a combination of diverging forces.
WTI fails to hold on to early gains, looks to settle in red near $25
Crude oil prices staged a technical correction and edged lower during the first half of the day following last week's impressive rally. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) tested the $25 handle during the European trading hours but gained traction after OPEC+ producers announced additional output cuts.