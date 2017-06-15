GBP/USD Forecast: under pressure ahead of BOE

Pound eases ahead of BOE's monetary policy announcement, trading around the 1.2700 threshold against the greenback after the release of UK softer-than-expected Retail Sales figures. According to official figures, sales fell 1.2% in the month, up 0.9% yearly basis, well below the 1.7% expected and previous 4.2%. Net sales were also a big miss, down by 1.6% MoM and up just 0.6% YoY.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

The Bank of England is up next, but is largely expected to remain on hold on monetary policy, leaving rates at record lows and the APP unchanged. The remaining MPC members, down to eight, are expected to vote to keep rates unchanged. Minutes will take center stage, and any comments from Carney regarding the rising gap between inflation and wages, and the possible effect it may have on upcoming decisions.

Technically, the pair presents a moderated bearish potential short term, given that in the 4 hour chart, the price is developing below its 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned south, although the Momentum still holds within positive territory.

A downward acceleration through the 1.2700 figure should see the decline extending down to 1.2660 first, and later to 1.2634, the low achieved last week. Below this last, 1.2590 comes next. Recoveries will find an immediate resistance around 1.2750, where selling interest will likely re-appear.

View live chart of the GBP/USD