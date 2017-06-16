GBP/USD Forecast: uncertainty rules ahead of Brexit

The GBP/USD pair trades marginally higher daily basis, as love for the USD receded, particularly among European traders. Pound's demand remains limited, amid the absence of macroeconomic data and upcoming Brexit negotiations, set to start next Monday. The pair has been ranging around the current price zone ever since last Wednesday, having closed with dojis the last two days, a clear sign of speculative interest's wait-and-see stance, fueled by political uncertainty after the latest elections.

Get Forex Headlines by Email The hottest stories of the currency markets in your inbox Subscribe

Short term, the pair presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, as in the 4 hours chart, the price holds above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators head nowhere, flat within neutral territory. In the same chart, the price is well below a bearish 200 EMA, this last around 1.2840. The immediate support is 1.2745, followed by the 1.2690/1.2700 region. Below it, the next bearish target comes at 1.2638, where the pair bottomed earlier this week.

Above 1.2800, the pair can extend its advance up to the mentioned EMA, but market will likely rush to take profits out of the table on spikes beyond 1.2800.

View live chart of the GBP/USD