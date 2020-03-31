GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2416
- UK Q4 GDP confirmed at 0.0%, business investment slightly better than anticipated.
- The dollar recovered its attractiveness as the month came to an end and fears reign.
- GBP/USD presents and increased bearish potential yet to be confirmed.
The GBP/USD pair is ending this Tuesday just above 1.2400 for a second consecutive day, little changed from its weekly opening. The pair fell to an intraday low of 1.2241, amid uncertainty backing the dollar’s demand. The pair fell despite better-than-expected US data and the positive performance of equities, recovering ground as Wall Street turned red. The correlations of a risk-off market are broken, something that last happened with the 2008 crisis. As for data, the UK released numbers from 2019 Q4, with the GDP confirmed at 0.0%. Business investment in the same period was upwardly revised to 1.8%. This Wednesday, the UK macroeconomic calendar will include the final version of the Markit Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 47 vs. the previous estimate of 48.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at around 1.2415 holding above the 50% retracement of its latest daily decline but meeting sellers on approaches to the 6.18% retracement of the same slide, this last at 1.2515. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA continues to advance above the 100 SMA, both below the current level, although the 200 SMA keeps heading south above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators ease within positive levels, lacking directional momentum. The bullish potential will remain limited as long as below the mentioned 1.2515, while bear could have better chances on a break below the mentioned daily low.
Support levels: 1.2395 1.2350 1.2300
Resistance levels: 1.2450 1.2490 1.2515
