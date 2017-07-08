GBP/USD Forecast: unable to bounce, bearish

The GBP/USD pair trades uneventfully around 1.3050, unable to recover from the low set last Friday at 1.3023 and with Pound still weak. The Sterling took a double hit by the end of last week, affected by BOE's monetary policy announcement, understood as dovish after policy makers downwardly reviewed their growth forecast, and a solid US employment report. Nevertheless, the market remains unwilling to jump into the greenback, with the pair now trapped in the battle of the "less weak." The UK released its Halifax house prices data for July, showing that monthly basis, prices were 0.4% higher. The US macroeconomic calendar has little to offer today, with minor reports and two Fed members scheduled to speak in separated events.

Technically, the risk remains towards the downside as the pair is well below a bearish 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, while technical indicators have resumed their declines after a limited upward correction from oversold territory. The 200 EMA in the same chart reinforces the psychological support at 1.3000, with a break below it needed to confirm a downward extension, firstly towards 1.2965, a strong static support, followed later by 1.2920.

View live chart of the GBP/USD