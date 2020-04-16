GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2450

Dominic Raab announced the lockdown had been extended for at least three weeks.

UK growth-related news from these days weighed on Pound on a risk-averse scenario.

GBP/USD trades close to the 1.2400 figure, turned short-term bearish.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2407 its lowest for this week, to end the day at around 1.2450. The Pound was a victim of resurgent dollar’s demand but also suffered from news coming from the UK these last few days, as the ongoing crisis is still in expansion. Not so long ago, FM Sunak warned about a 35% GDP contraction by June.

The UK reported 861 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the number of total cases above 100,000. Dominic Raab, which is in charge of the UK government ever since PM Johnson is still recovering, announced this Thursday that the lockdown had been extended for at least three more weeks, as the country is still to reach the peak of the illness. The UK won’t release relevant data this Friday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading well below 1.2515, the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily slump, and gaining bearish strength according to intraday charts. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA stands directionless a few pips above the mentioned level, while the price holds above the larger ones. Technical indicators have extended into negative levels but have limited bearish strength. The risk is skewed to the downside, with a steeper slide expected on a break below 1.2405.

Support levels: 1.2405 1.2370 1.2320

Resistance levels: 1.2465 1.2515 1.2550