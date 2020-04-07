GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2341

UK PM Johnson remains in intensive care, Cabinet Office Minister Gove in self-isolation.

GBP/USD maintains a neutral technical stance despite wide intraday ranges.

The GBP/USD pair advanced to hit 1.2384 at the beginning of the US session, easing afterwards to settle at around 1.2340. The pair fell to 1.2292 with no particular catalyst by the end of the European session but quickly recovered. Meanwhile, the UK faces a leadership crisis, as PM Johnson remains in intensive care. The latest reports indicated that he is not on a ventilator, but that he has been receiving oxygen. Furthermore, the Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has gone into self-isolation after a family member showed symptoms of coronavirus. Dominic Raab is in charge, although many wonder if he could fulfil the role.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has settled just above the 50% retracement of its March decline, lacking a clear trend. In the 4 hour chart, the 20 SMA converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level at 1.2305 while the price continues to develop between the 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators have entered positive territory, but the Momentum barely advances above its mid-line while the RSI eases from its highs, indicating limited buying interest.

Support levels: 1.2305 1.2260 1.2220

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2465