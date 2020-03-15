GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2277

UK government’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic risks “many more lives than necessary."

Governor Mark Carney left the BOE’s chair, to be replaced with Andrew Bailey.

GBP/USD at risk of losing the 1.2200 level amid fears of a steep recession.

The GBP/USD pair collapsed this past week, losing roughly 800 pips and ending it in the 1.2270 area. Prevalent dollar’s demand alongside a lack of action from the UK´s government were behind the slump. PM Boris Johnson and UK’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, announced Thursday an action plan that fell way short of what other countries are doing. The plan pretty much recommends a seven-day self-isolation in the case of symptoms, without banning mass gatherings or closing schools. Furthermore, no actions were taken on travel bans. Local scientists are criticising the government, as this light measures, may put the health system under stress and "risk many more lives than necessary."

Meanwhile, Mark Carney stepped down as Bank of England Governor this week. The Financial Conduct Authority chief, Andrew Bailey, has been confirmed as the next Governor of the BOE. Before leaving, Carney slashed interest rates by 50 bps to 0.25%, taking borrowing costs back to the lowest level in the central bank’s history. Nevertheless, and with Brexit on pause, fears are that the UK is heading into a recession. The UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading at levels last seen in October 2019, oversold but poised to extend its slump. The daily chart shows that the pair has collapsed below all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA gaining bearish strength below the 100 DMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head south almost vertically within oversold levels. The 4-hour chart offers the same picture, with technical indicators maintaining their bearish slopes despite being in extreme readings, as the pair develops far below bearish moving averages. The pair bottomed Friday at 1.2254, with a break below the level exposing October low at 1.2194.

Support levels: 1.2250 1.2195 1.2140

Resistance levels: 1.2320 1.2365 1.2410