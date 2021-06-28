The GBP/USD pair approached the daily descendant trend line broken last week, retreating from it, indicating dominant selling interest. In the 4-hour chart, a bearish 20 SMA provides intraday resistance below the mentioned line. Technical indicators stand within negative levels, without clear directional strength but maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. The slump will likely accelerate on a break below 1.3840, the immediate support level.

Britain's new health minister Sajid Javid affirmed that coronavirus-related restrictions would be lifted on July 19, as the government sees “no reason to go beyond” that date. Meanwhile, the UK reported 22,868 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase in five months, amid the spread of the Delta variant. The news fell short of helping the pound, which remained under selling pressure. This Tuesday, the UK will release May money-related data, including Mortgages Approvals.

The GBP/USD pair advanced to an intraday high of 1.3939, trimming gains ahead of the close to finish the day unchanged around 1.3880. The pair shed ground ahead of Wall Street’s opening on renewed dollar’s demand, fueled by higher US government bond yields. Yields retreated and demand for the greenback receded, but GBP/USD could not bounce.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.