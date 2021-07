From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline. The daily chart shows that it extended its decline below a mildly bearish 20 SAM after failing to regain ground beyond it. Technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels, maintaining their strong bearish slopes. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is clearer, as technical indicators head strongly lower near oversold readings, as the pair develops below bearish moving averages.

The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Friday and will remain scarce in the next couple of days. On Monday, BOE’s Haskel will offer a speech that may include hints on the future of monetary policy. Meanwhile, the focus remains on COVID-19 developments. On Saturday, the UK reported 54,674 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since January, and 41 new deaths. Nevertheless, the UK is set to reopen the economy this Monday.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the end of the week, ending it in the red near July’s low at 1.3730. The pair gathered some strength at the beginning of the day, backed by comments from BOE’s officials, who hinted at reducing their assets purchase program sooner than anticipated. However, speculative interest took it with a pinch of salt, as rates remain at record lows, and there are no signs policymakers would take that first step towards policy normalization.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.