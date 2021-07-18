GBP/USD Current price: 1.3770
- BOE officials hinting at reducing the assets purchase program sooner than anticipated.
- The UK reported over 54,000 new coronavirus contagions in one day.
- GBP/USD is technically bearish near a strong static support level at 1.3730.
The GBP/USD pair edged lower at the end of the week, ending it in the red near July’s low at 1.3730. The pair gathered some strength at the beginning of the day, backed by comments from BOE’s officials, who hinted at reducing their assets purchase program sooner than anticipated. However, speculative interest took it with a pinch of salt, as rates remain at record lows, and there are no signs policymakers would take that first step towards policy normalization.
The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer on Friday and will remain scarce in the next couple of days. On Monday, BOE’s Haskel will offer a speech that may include hints on the future of monetary policy. Meanwhile, the focus remains on COVID-19 developments. On Saturday, the UK reported 54,674 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since January, and 41 new deaths. Nevertheless, the UK is set to reopen the economy this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its decline. The daily chart shows that it extended its decline below a mildly bearish 20 SAM after failing to regain ground beyond it. Technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels, maintaining their strong bearish slopes. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is clearer, as technical indicators head strongly lower near oversold readings, as the pair develops below bearish moving averages.
Support levels: 1.3730 1.3665 1.3620
Resistance levels: 1.3810 1.3855 1.3900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as markets digest US data
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level after US Retail Sales beat estimates but came on top of a downward revision. Consumer sentiment missed expectations but inflation expectations advanced. Covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.38 after mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38 down on the day after US Retail Sales beat estimates but consumer sentiment missed expectations. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.