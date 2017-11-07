GBP/USD Forecast: UK sales took off some pressure, but bullish only beyond 1.2925

The GBP/USD pair is up this Tuesday, trading near its daily high of 1.2926 mid European morning. There was no certain catalyst for resurgent Pound demand, albeit news released at the beginning of the day showed that UK retail sales surged in June, according to the BRC, which reported that its like-to-like sales rose 1.2% in the month, following a 05% decline in June. The news take off some of the pressure over the Pound, as data released late Friday suggested consumption may have suffer a set-back, which this news denies, at least for the month.

Anyway, the pair met short-term selling interest at a Fibonacci resistance, the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily rally, and the upward potential remains limited according to the 4 hours chart, as the price retreated also below a bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hold within negative territory, albeit aiming modestly higher. The pair needs to advance beyond the mentioned high to gain further ground, up to 1.2960 first and towards 1.3000 later on the day, with selling interest probably aligned around this last. To the downside, 1.2880 is an immediate short term support with a stronger one being around 1.2850/60, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the same rally and this week low.

