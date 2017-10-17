GBP/USD Forecast: UK inflation disappoints, focus turns on wages

The British Pound is marginally up daily basis, trading around 1.3260 against the greenback after the release of UK inflation figures for September. The UK's Consumer Price Index was up 0.3% in the month, and by 3.0% when compared to a year earlier, its highest level in five years. Te Producer price index remained little changed from previous month, as output prices grew by 3.3% as expected, and slightly below the previous 3.4%.

BOE's Carney has stated in the last monthly meeting that the market was underestimating chances of a rate hike, and also warned that inflation could peak above 3.0%, so the number is not a big issue for the Pound at the time being. However, the kingdom will release its employment data this Wednesday and market will rush to compare inflation with wages growth, as the gap between both has been widening ever since the Brexit referendum, indicating slower growth. Should wages disappoint again, the Pound will likely come under strong selling pressure.

In the meantime and from a technical point of view, the GBP/USD retreated from a daily high of 1.3286, and the 4 hours chart shows that the price is unable to establish above a key Fibonacci resistance, around the current level, and a horizontal 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart keep hovering around their mid-lines, with no clear directional strength, as the Momentum eases below its 100 level whilst the RSI aims higher around 52. The pair topped on Monday at 1.3311, being the immediate resistance, followed by 1.3335, Friday's top.

To the downside, the pair has been finding buying interest in the 1.3230/40 region, but a more relevant support comes at 1.3220, the 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish move. A break below the level, should favor a steeper slide ahead, eyeing then the 1.3150 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD