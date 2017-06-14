GBP/USD Forecast: UK employment data, more jobs, but less salaries

The GBP/USD pair retreats following the release of UK employment figures, as despite the headline readings were in line, or better than expected, wages' growth resulted well below consensus and previous. Average earnings excluding bonus rose by 1.7% in the three months to April, missing expectations of a 2.0% advance and with previous reading downwardly revised to 1.8% from an initial estimate of 2.1%. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6%, while the number of people filing for unemployment during May were 7.3K, much better than the 10K expected and less than half previous 22.0K. The thing is that, with inflation rising and wages falling, the wider gap between both affects spending, anticipating further economic woes in the troubled kingdom.

The GBP/USD pair retreated from a daily high of 1.2796, now trading around 1.2735, but overall neutral according to the 4 hours chart, as the price stands above a still bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned south around their mid-lines. Below 1.2700, the next supports come at 1.2660 and 1. 2634, the low achieved last week, with an extension below this last exposing the 1.2500 region, in the case of a dollar-supportive Fed, particularly on Pound's weakness over self political woes.

Gains seem limited by uncertainty surrounding the UK, although a break above 1.2800 could open doors for an extension up to the 1.2850/60 price zone.

View live chart of the GBP/USD