GBP/USD Forecast: UK data hints trouble for pound

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3929
- UK monthly GDP printed at -2.9% in January, worse than the previous 1.2%.
- GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings.
- GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.
The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. The pair bottomed at 1.3863 during London trading hours, as UK data was mostly discouraging. The country published January Industrial Production, which contracted by 4.9% YoY. Manufacturing Production in the same period came in at -5.2%. The Trade Balance resulted at £-1.756 billion, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product printed at -2.9%, worse than the previous 1.2% although better than the 4.9% expected. The figures reflect the lockdown restrictions suffered since last December. This Monday, the country will release the March Rightmove House Price Index.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has an increased bearish potential in the daily chart. It has spent the last two days struggling around its 20 SMA, finally settling below it. Technical indicators head south, the Momentum within negative levels, while the RSI also turned lower but holds above its midline. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair maintains its neutral stance. It bottomed at a flat 200 SMA but develops below the 20 and 100 SMA which also lack directional strength. Meanwhile, technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines.
Support levels: 1.3865 1.3820 1.3770
Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3990 1.4030
