Valeria Bednarik Valeria Bednarik

GBP/USD Forecast: UK data hints trouble for pound

ANALYSIS |

GBP/USD Current price: 1.3929

  • UK monthly GDP  printed at -2.9% in January, worse than the previous 1.2%.
  • GBP/USD bearish potential increased after a series of dismal macroeconomic readings.
  • GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, could accelerate south once below 1.3865.

The GBP/USD pair settled around 1.3920 on Friday, down for the day but up for the week. The pair bottomed at 1.3863 during London trading hours, as UK data was mostly discouraging. The country published January Industrial Production, which contracted by 4.9% YoY. Manufacturing Production in the same period came in at -5.2%. The Trade Balance resulted at £-1.756 billion, while the monthly Gross Domestic Product printed at -2.9%, worse than the previous 1.2% although better than the 4.9% expected. The figures reflect the lockdown restrictions suffered since last December. This Monday, the country will release the March Rightmove House Price Index.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has an increased bearish potential in the daily chart. It has spent the last two days struggling around its 20 SMA, finally settling below it. Technical indicators head south, the Momentum within negative levels, while the RSI also turned lower but holds above its midline. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair maintains its neutral stance. It bottomed at a flat 200 SMA but develops below the 20 and 100 SMA which also lack directional strength. Meanwhile, technical indicators head nowhere around their midlines.

Support levels: 1.3865 1.3820 1.3770  

Resistance levels: 1.3940 1.3990 1.4030

View Live Chart for the GBP/USD

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.19 ahead of US consumer sentiment

EUR/USD is trading above 1.19, stabilizing as US yields are off their highs and the market mood is marginally better. US Consumer Sentiment data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP

GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.

GBP/USD News

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

Canada Unemployment Rate drops to 8.2%, +259K Net Change in Employment

The Unemployment Rate in Canada dropped to 8.2% in February from 9.4% in January and came in much better than the market expectation of 9.2%.

Read more

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

Crypto market tumbles as the CFTC reportedly opens investigation into Binance

The CFTC is investigating Binance on whether the exchange allowed U.S. residents to buy or sell derivatives as Binance isn't registered with the agency. The crypto market saw an instant drop after the announcement, with BNB taking the biggest hit, down 10%. 

Read more

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.

Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location