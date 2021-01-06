GBP/USD Current price: 1.3608

The UK reported over 62,5K new contagions on Wednesday, while the death toll hit 1,041.

Services output in the UK contracted further in December, according to Markit.

GBP/USD trades around 1.3600, looking neutral in the near-term.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3537, a fresh weekly low, on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand during US trading hours. The pair bounced as risk appetite also returned, trading around the 1.3600 level as the day comes to an end. The pound remains pressured by coronavirus developments in the kingdom, as the number of cases in the UK keeps reaching highs daily basis, menacing the health system. New contagions over the last 24 hours reached 62,5K, while the death toll hit 1,041.

The UK calendar had little to offer this Wednesday. The country published the November BRC Shop Price Index, which matched its previous reading by printing at -1.8%. The December Markit Services PMI contracted to 49.4 from 49.9. The kingdom won’t publish macroeconomic figures on Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips above the 1.3600 level, with its bullish potential still limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator advances below its 100 level, while the RSI is flat around 50. The pair is finishing the day unchanged and near a multi-year high, indicating that, despite a weaker pound, a steeper decline seems limited by reduced dollar’s demand in the longer run.

Support levels: 1.3565 1.3515 1.3470

Resistance levels: 1.3660 1.3710 1.3750