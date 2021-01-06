GBP/USD Current price: 1.3608
- The UK reported over 62,5K new contagions on Wednesday, while the death toll hit 1,041.
- Services output in the UK contracted further in December, according to Markit.
- GBP/USD trades around 1.3600, looking neutral in the near-term.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3537, a fresh weekly low, on the back of the resurgent dollar’s demand during US trading hours. The pair bounced as risk appetite also returned, trading around the 1.3600 level as the day comes to an end. The pound remains pressured by coronavirus developments in the kingdom, as the number of cases in the UK keeps reaching highs daily basis, menacing the health system. New contagions over the last 24 hours reached 62,5K, while the death toll hit 1,041.
The UK calendar had little to offer this Wednesday. The country published the November BRC Shop Price Index, which matched its previous reading by printing at -1.8%. The December Markit Services PMI contracted to 49.4 from 49.9. The kingdom won’t publish macroeconomic figures on Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades a few pips above the 1.3600 level, with its bullish potential still limited. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair keeps developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA. The Momentum indicator advances below its 100 level, while the RSI is flat around 50. The pair is finishing the day unchanged and near a multi-year high, indicating that, despite a weaker pound, a steeper decline seems limited by reduced dollar’s demand in the longer run.
Support levels: 1.3565 1.3515 1.3470
Resistance levels: 1.3660 1.3710 1.3750
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
