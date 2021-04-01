GBP/USD Forecast: Two US figures may outweigh sterling's strength

- GBP/USD has been holding onto its gains amid improving prospects for the UK economy.
- After Biden's infrastructure plan presentation, the focus shifts to two critical US data points.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is painting a mixed picture.
Has fake news ruined the fun of April Fool's Day? It seems that investors are unsure what narrative to believe when it comes to President Joe Biden's massive $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.
On the one hand, immense spending is set to boost the economy, potentially lifting inflation, and trigger rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. On the other hand, expenditure will be spread over eight years – and would be funded by tax hikes. That implies less borrowing and therefore lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar. However, investors may frown on any tax hike and a resulting drop in stocks could boost the safe-haven greenback.
Markets may have time to digest everything – and so will lawmakers, which will debate and modify the White House's proposals. In the meantime, markets are set to focus their attention to the current state of the world's largest economy.
Weekly jobless claims are set to extend their falls after hitting a post-pandemic low of 684,000 last week. Perhaps more importantly, the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for March is set to show steaming hot industrial activity – another print of above 60.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Market lose interest in layoffs
The latter figure serves as a hint toward Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls report. Economists expect a substantial increase in hiring as America emerges from restrictions, benefits from vaccines, and as stimulus checks are spent.
ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index March Preview: Consumer confidence reinforcement
Low liquidity on Good Friday could cause jitters in markets and potentially enhance any moves.
Potential dollar strength may outweigh sterling's advantages. Britain's rapid vaccination rate and gradual exit from the lockdown have pushed COVID-19 infections down, contrary to an increase in the US. The UK's improving prospects stand out against a new shuttering imposed in France and similar moves in Germany and Italy.
The pound also received a boost from Markit's final Manufacturing PMI for March, which was upgraded to 58.9 points, showing optimism.
All in all, sterling looks strong but at this juncture, the dollar may hit back.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has been holding onto gains, consolidating its gains after touching 1.3810, a high point also recorded last week. Momentum on the four-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index are both balanced, showing a lack of direction. Cable has surpassed the 50 Simple Moving Average but changes hands below the 100 and 200 SMAs.
Support awaits at 1.3740, which is the daily low, followed by 1.37, a bottom from earlier this week, and March's trough of 1.3670.
Resistance awaits at 1.3810 mentioned earlier, and then by 1.3845, which worked as both resistance and support in recent week. Further above, 1.39 is eyed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
