GBP/USD Forecast: turns vulnerable to slide further

The British Pound came under intense selling pressure on Tuesday, with the GBP/USD pair nose-diving to a two-month low after BoE Governor Mark Carney's comments suggested that a rate-hike is unlikely to come anytime soon. The selling pressure further got aggravated on news reports that talks between the Conservatives and DUP weren't going well. It is worth mentioning that despite of 10-days of talks between the parties, no deal has been reached to allow PM Theresa May to maintain a minority government.

The major broke below disastrous UK election result swing lows support and dropped to level around the key 1.2600 handle. The pair, however, has managed to bounce off few pips and is currently hovering around an important confluence region near 1.2630 region, comprising of 100-day SMA and also coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2365-1.3048 latest upswing. In absence of any major market moving economic releases from the UK, the EU's demand to discuss the Brexit bill before talking trade might continue to weigh on the British Pound and restrict any immediate swift recovery for the major. Hence, any additional recovery move beyond mid-1.2600s now seems to confront strong resistance near 50% Fibonacci retracement level, around the 1.2700 handle.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's fall seems to have confirmed a latest bearish breakdown and hence, the pair remains vulnerable to extend its downward trajectory in the near-term. On a sustained weakness below the 1.2600 mark, the pair is likely to accelerate the fall towards 1.2540 intermediate support en-route the key 1.25 psychological mark. A follow through selling interest has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards its next 1.2440-30 strong horizontal support.