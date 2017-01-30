GBP/USD Forecast: turns vulnerable to retest 1.2420 support area

On Monday, the greenback reversed early losses, led by the US President Donald Trump's executive order on travel ban, and turned higher against the British Pound and the shared currency. The GBP/USD major slumped below 1.2500 mark and ended the day below 100-day SMA support.

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair witnessed a volatile session and plunged to 7-day through after ECB governing council member Ewald Nowotny's comments. Nowotny said that ECB will review its monetary policy stance in June when the central bank will have better information for making a decision to signal the gradual end of its €2.3 trillion bond-purchase program. The comments came amid rising Euro-zone inflation, with the latest German CPI print, released on Monday, rising to 1.9% in January and urging the ECB to reverse its accommodative policy stance.

The pair managed to recover around 80-pips from lows and moved back to 1.0700 handle as markets now look forward to the preliminary release of composite Euro-zone CPI print for January, due later during European session. Also in focus would be the flash version of Euro-zone quarterly GDP growth number for the fourth quarter of 2016.

From the US, the release of Chicago PMI and Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for January might provide some impetus during NA trading session. In absence of any major economic releases from UK, the GBP/USD pair remains at the mercy of the US Dollar price dynamics.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Yesterday’s decisive break below 1.2500 important confluence support, comprising of 100-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1987-1.2673 recent recovery move, increased the pair’s vulnerability to continue drifting lower towards 50-day SMA support near 1.2420-15 region, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. Below 1.2420 support area, the pair is likely to extend the slide further towards its next support near 1.2335-30 zone, representing 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the flip side, any further recovery might now confront resistance near 1.2530-35 region above which the pair is likely to aim towards 1.2590-1.2600 resistance area. Only a sustained move back above 1.2600 handle would negate any near-term bearish bias and assist the pair to surpass multi-week highs resistance near 1.2670-75 region towards reclaiming 1.2700 handle, en-route 1.2735-40 hurdle.

EUR/USD

Despite of yesterday’s intra-day recovery, the pair is finding it difficult to decisively move back above 1.0700 handle. Hence, renewed weakness below 1.0680 horizontal level is likely to drag the pair back towards mid-1.0600s support area, en-route 1.0600 round figure mark representing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0341-1.0773 recent up-move and 50-day SMA support near 1.0590-85 region.

However, should the pair manage to gain a follow through traction above 1.0700 handle, it is likely to climb back to 1.0750 barrier above which the pair seems all set to aim towards reclaiming 1.0800 handle and head towards testing 100-day SMA resistance near 1.0820 region.