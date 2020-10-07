GBP/USD Forecast: Turns vulnerable after Trump cancels talks on stimulus package

- GBP/USD retreated sharply from the 1.3000 mark, or three-week tops set on Tuesday.
- Brexit-related headlines took its toll on the British pound and exerted some pressure.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand further contributed to the steep intraday downfall.
The GBP/USD pair faced rejection near the key 1.3000 psychological mark and witnessed an intraday turnaround from three-week tops. The British pound took a hit on the back of reports that the EU has no plans to offer concessions to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before next week's Brexit deadline. The EU is betting that Johnson won't make good on his threat to walk out without a deal and is ready to let UK talks drag on into November or December, the report added further. According to a senior EU diplomat, the bloc could even take a chance on Johnson pulling the plug on the deliberation rather than compromise on its red line.
The selling pressure aggravated further in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to cancel talks with Democrats on the economic stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy. Trump's surprise move fueled concerns about the already shaky US economy and triggered a steep decline in the US equity markets. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in the US dollar's safe-haven status, which further contributed to the pair's sharp fall of around 140 pips from the daily swing highs. The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, albeit lacked any follow-through and regained some traction on Wednesday.
The pair bounced back to the 1.2900 mark during the Asian session. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Later during the US session, the release of the latest FOMC meeting minutes will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent positive momentum stalled near a strong resistance marked by the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. A subsequent slide below the 1.2930 confluence support might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, bearish traders might still wait for some follow-through selling below the overnight swing lows, which coincides with the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2865 region, before placing fresh bets. The pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.2800 mark before eventually dropping the next major support near the 1.2765-60 horizontal zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempted now seems to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the mentioned confluence support breakpoint – comprising of 100-hour SMA and over one-week-old ascending trend-line. A sustained move beyond will negate the bearish bias and prompt some short-covering move, which should assist the pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.3000 mark.
