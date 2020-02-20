GBP/USD Forecast: Turns bearish again amid no-deal Brexit fears, UK retail sales eyed for fresh impetus

GBP/USD failed to capitalize on UK CPI-led intraday uptick on Wednesday.

Persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit exerted some heavy pressure on the GBP.

The ongoing USD upsurge further collaborated to the overnight sharp fall.

The GBP/USD pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Wednesday and tumbled to over one-week lows, around the 1.2900 round-figure mark. The pair did get a modest lift and touched an intraday high level of 1.3024 following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures. The headline UK CPI accelerated to 1.8% YoY rate in January, up from 1.3% previous, and the Core CPI rose 1.6% YoY from 1.4% prior, both beating expectations.

Brexit uncertainties continue to weigh on the pound

The pair, however, failed to capitalize on the intraday uptick, rather met with some aggressive supply amid pessimism over Britain's talks with the European Union for a free trade deal. In the latest Brexit-related development Ambassadors of the European Union failed to agree on the definition of a level playing field – the degree of alignment that Brussels required for easy market access – and fueled concerns that Britain might crash out of the bloc at the end of the transition period later this year.

This coupled with a broad-based US dollar strength exerted some additional pressure and further collaborated to the pair's sharp intraday fall of over 100 pips. The already stronger greenback was further underpinned by better-than-expected US economic releases – Producer Price Index (PPI) and housing market data. The buck held on to its strong gains near multi-year tops and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the minutes of the latest FOMC meeting held on January 28-29. The policymakers judged that the current monetary stance was appropriate and indicating that interest rates will likely be on hold for a time.

The pair finally settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained on the defensive through the Asian session on Thursday, with bulls trying to defend the 1.2900 mark. Market participants now look forward to the UK economic docket, highlighting the release of monthly retail sales figures. Barring any immediate reaction, the data is unlikely to be a game-changer and the incoming Brexit-related headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the pair's near-term momentum.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent rejection slide from 50-day SMA and a subsequent slump back below the 100-day SMA on Wednesday might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a fall back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 1.2870 region, now looks a distinct possibility. Some follow-through weakness might prompt some aggressive technical selling and pave the way for a slide towards testing sub-1.2800 levels.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is now pegged near the 1.2955 region, which might attract some fresh selling and keep a lid on any meaningful positive move. That said, a sustained strength might prompt some short-covering and assist the pair to aim back towards reclaiming the key 1.30 psychological mark. However, the 50-day SMA barrier, currently near mid-1.3000s remains a key barrier, which needs to be taken out to negate any near-term bearish bias.