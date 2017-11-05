GBP/USD Forecast: turning mildly bearish post-BOE, US CPI and retail sales next

The US Dollar held steady during Asian session on Friday as the incoming US economic data continued to point towards underlying strength in the US labor market and that inflation is picking up in the economy. Data released on Thursday showed weekly initial jobless claimed dropped by 2,000 to 236K and PPI rose 0.5% in April, well above consensus estimates pointing to a 0.2% increase.

Friday's US economic docket also features important macroeconomic data - CPI and monthly retail sales. The headline inflation, as measured by CPI, is expected to rise 0.2% m-o-m, while retail sales are expected to rebound sharply and post a healthy growth of 0.6% for April.

GBP/USD

The pair on Thursday broke below an important ascending trend-channel support after disappointing UK economic data and subsequently dropped to one-week low after the Bank of England signaled no urgency to raise rates, despite of an inflation overshoot above the central bank’s 2% target. In the accompanying quarterly inflation report, the central bank lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2017 to 1.9% from 2% and also revised down inflation projections for 2018 and 2019. The selling pressure, however, abated and the pair staged a minor recovery back closer to the 1.2900 handle as growth projections for 2018 and 2019 were revised up, to 1.7% and 1.8% respectively, from 1.6% and 1.7%.

There are now macroeconomic releases due from the UK today and hence, the USD price-dynamics would remain an exclusive driver of the pair's move on the last trading day of the week.

Technically, the pair took support at 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2366-1.2990 recent up-move. However, given that the pair has already confirmed a break-down below the short-term ascending channel, recovery attempts beyond the 1.2900 handle might now confront fresh support at the support break-point, now turned resistance, near 1.2935 level. Any subsequent leg of up-move now seems to be capped at 1.2950-55 strong horizontal resistance.

On the flip side, 1.2850-40 region (23.6% Fibonacci retracement level) remains immediate support to defend, which if broken decisively would turn the pair vulnerable to break below the 1.2800 handle and head towards testing its next important support near mid-1.2700s, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

EUR/USD

The pair remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday and extended post-Macron reversal move. The pair fell to its lowest level April 24 but managed to recover from the vicinity of 200-day SMA support. Currently trading around 1.0870 region, traders now look forward to the preliminary release of German GDP growth numbers for the first quarter of 2017. Apart from the German GDP print, the Euro-zone economic docket also features the release of final German CPI print and composite Euro-zone industrial production data.

From a technical perspective, the pair has managed to bounce off an important support and hence, could possibly attempt to build on its recovery move back towards the 1.0900 handle. A convincing break through the said handle, leading to a follow through strength above 1.0915 level (23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0570-1.1022 up-move), might negate possibilities of any further corrective slide and lift the pair to 1.0980-85 horizontal resistance.

Alternatively, failure to recover back above the 1.0900 handle, and a subsequent break below mid-1.0800s (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level) and 1.0835-30 region (200-day SMA), would turn the pair vulnerable to fill the April up-gap led by Emmanuel Macron's victory in the first round of French Presidential election. Intermediate support is pegged at 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near the 1.0800 handle, before the pair eventually drops to 1.0740-30 important support, also coinciding with 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.