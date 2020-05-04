GBP/USD Forecast: Turning bearish again amid weaker risk sentiment, 1.2400 mark holds the key

GBP/USD came under some heavy selling pressure on Friday amid deteriorating risk sentiment.

A US-China spat over the original of the coronavirus benefitted the USD's safe-haven status.

The USD price dynamics might influence the pair amid absent relevant economic data on Monday.

The GBP/USD pair came under some heavy selling pressure on Friday and extended the previous day's pullback from the very important 200-day SMA, which coincided with April monthly swing highs. A further deterioration in the global risk sentiment provided a modest lift to the US dollar's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart and was seen as one of the key factors that exerted some pressure on the major. On the other hand, the British pound failed to gain any respite from the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's optimistic comments, saying that we have already past the peak and are on the downward slope of the virus outbreak.

The pair had a rather muted reaction to the release of the final UK Manufacturing PMI, which was revised down to 32.6 for April from 32.8. From the US, the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to the lowest level since April 2009 and illustrated the severity of the economic damage caused by coronavirus-induced lockdowns. This comes amid increasing prospects for an extended lockdown in the United Kingdom, which coupled with renewed concerns about hard-Brexit took its toll on the sterling and contributed to the pair's slide of around 120 pips, back below the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

Meanwhile, the latest optimism over a push to re-open economies in some parts of the world faded rather quickly and was overshadowed by a US-China spat over the original of the coronavirus. The US President Donald Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs on China in retaliation to its cover-up and mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak at the early stage. The latest developments further dented the already weaker sentiment, further boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven demand and led to some follow-through selling around the major on the first day of a new trading week.

The pair was last seen hovering near the 50-day SMA, around the 1.2430-25 region. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the broader market risk sentiment will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and assist traders to grab some meaningful opportunities. Moving ahead, this week's important US macro data scheduled at the start of a new month, including the closely watched monthly jobs report (NFP), will be looked upon for a fresh directional impetus.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, some follow-through selling below 50-day SMA, leading to a subsequent slide below the 1.2400 round-figure mark might prompt some fresh technical selling. The pair then might accelerate the slide further towards an intermediate support near the 1.2355-50 region before eventually dropping to test the 1.2300 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate any near-term positive bias and set the stage for the resumption of the pair’s prior well-established bearish trend.

On the flip side, the 1.2500 mark now seems to act as an immediate resistance ahead of the 1.2520 supply zone. A convincing break through might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark and retest 200-day SMA near the 1.2640-45 region. Some follow-through buying might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for a move towards the 1.2700 round-figure mark en-route the 1.2730-40 horizontal support breakpoint-turned-resistance.