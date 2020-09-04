GBP/USD Forecast: Turning bearish again amid Brexit uncertainties, NFP eyed for some impetus

GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling on Thursday and dropped to fresh weekly lows.

Persistent Brexit uncertainties took its toll on the sterling and added to the weaker tone.

The emergence of some fresh USD selling extended some support ahead of the US NFP.

The GBP/USD pair extended its retracement slide from the 1.3480 region, or YTD tops and dropped to fresh weekly lows on Thursday. The downtick was sponsored by some intraday US dollar strength and a downward revision of the UK Services PMI to 58.8 for August as compared to the flash estimate of 60.1. The British pound was further pressured by persistent Brexit-related uncertainties. Senior officials in the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office see only 30-40% chances that there will be a Brexit trade agreement with the European Union due to an impasse over state aid rules. This comes on the back of the EU chief negotiator Barnier's comments on Wednesday that the UK wants to keep the benefits related to being part of the Union, without the obligations. Additionally, there have been reports that the Brexit talks are close to collapse, which, in turn, took its toll on the sterling and further contributed to the pair's overnight slide below mid-1.3200s.

Meanwhile, the greenback struggled to preserve it gains despite a larger-than-anticipated fall in the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. Separately, the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI showed that the service industries in the US expanded at a more moderate pace in August and edged lower to 56.9 during the reported month, down from the 58.1 in July. The data prompted some fresh selling around the USD, which lost some additional ground after the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that the US central bank could promise to keep interest rates near zero until inflation reaches 2.5%. Renewed USD weakness extended some support, rather assisted the pair to rebound around 40 pips from daily swing lows. The attempted recovery, however, lacked any strong follow-through and held the pair well below the 1.3300 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Investors now look forward to the release of the US monthly jobs report – popularly know as NFP – for some meaningful impetus.

The US economy is expected to have added another 1.4 million jobs in August, lower than the 1.763 million in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 9.8% from 10.25% in July. Any disappointment will add to the uncertainty about the US economic recovery and further dent the already weaker sentiment surrounding the greenback. Conversely, a stronger report is unlikely to provide any meaningful boost to the buck as investors remain convinced that the Fed will keep rates lower for longer to support the economy. Apart from this, the incoming Brexit-related headlines will influence the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight slide below a previous strong resistance breakpoint, around the 1.3265-60 horizontal zone, might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, a slide back towards the 1.3200 round-figure mark, en-route the 1.3145-40 support zone, now looks a distinct possibility. Any subsequent weakness might attract some dip-buying and help limit losses near the 1.3100 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful move beyond the 1.3300 mark might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.3325-30 region. That said, some follow-through buying has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.3380-85 horizontal resistance ahead of the 1.3400 mark. Above the mentioned barriers, bulls are likely to make a fresh attempt to reclaim the key 1.3500 psychological mark.