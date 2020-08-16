GBP/USD Current price: 1.3086
- UK economic downturn and lack of progress in Brexit negotiations undermine Sterling.
- The number of new coronavirus cases in the UK has increased as the country eases restrictions.
- GBP/USD could turn bearish on a break below a critical static support level at 1.2980.
The GBP/USD pair has closed a second consecutive week little changed in the 1.3080 price zone, unable to attract speculative interest. A depressed dollar was not enough to push the pair higher, as concerns about the UK’s future trade relationship with the EU limited Sterling’s demand. Furthermore, negotiations between the UK and Japan came to a halt this week, as the UK pretends to have better trade conditions than those it had as part of the EU. Another factor weighing on the UK currency was the terrible consequence of the coronavirus-related lockdown, as the local economy contracted a record 20.4% in the second quarter of the year.
The government is struggling with its reopening schedule, with PM Johnson pledging for schools to return next month. Meanwhile, the UK has moved on with easing restrictive measures on Saturday, allowing some indoor activity, including wedding receptions for up to 30 guests. However, the kingdom has reported over 1,000 new daily cases for five days in-a-row on Sunday. Uncertainty surrounding the upcoming developments help in keeping investors away from Sterling. This Monday, the UK will publish the August Rightmove House Price Index, which usually passes unnoticed.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled below 1.3100 for a third consecutive week, despite multiple attempts to recover the level. The daily chart indicates a neutral-to-bullish bias, as the pair is developing above a bullish 20 DMA, which advances above the larger ones, currently around 1.2970. Technical indicators are holding within positive levels, although with uneven strength, as the RSI advances near overbought readings while the Momentum eases towards its midline. In the 4-hour chart, the price is a few pis above a mild-bearish 20 SMA, as technical indicators ease within positive levels, skewing the risk to the downside without confirming it. A critical support level is 1.2980, with a break below it opening the doors for a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.3030 1.2980 1.2940
Resistance levels: 1.3105 1.3150 1.3190
