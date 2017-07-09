GBP/USD Forecast: trading within Fibonacci levels

The GBP/USD pair holds near its weekly high of 1.3081 in the European morning, with the greenback under pressure across the board, on enthusiasm ahead of the ECB, and despite market's mood seems to have improved, with equities in the green across the region. With no headlines coming from the UK and with the biggest event of the week around the corner, majors are trading range bound, yet at the higher end of their weekly range, somehow indicating that speculative interest has no much faith on Draghi being able to take the EUR down.

A strong reaction in the EUR may see the GBP/USD pair initially moving in the opposite direction of EUR/USD due to EUR/GBP reaction, but once the dust settles, the Pound may follow the lead of the common currency.

The 4 hours chart for the pair shows that its consolidating above a key Fibonacci support at 1.3020, but unable to advance above 1.3080, the 61.8% retracement of the August decline. A break on any of those extremes could see some directional follow-through, with 1.3140 being a probable bullish target, and in the contrarian case, a key support comes at 1.2965, with a break below this last putting the pair back on the bearish path.

