GBP/USD Forecast: trading between Fibonacci levels

The GBP/USD pair eased from the 1.3278 high achieved at the beginning of the day, breaking through the 1.3220 support and accelerating its slide, now trading at 1.3190. The Pound got hit by data from the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings, released by the ONS, which showed that this year and adjusted for inflation, full-time workers’ weekly earnings decreased by 0.4% compared with 2016, amid skyrocketing CPI ever since the Brexit referendum.

The pair usually reacts little to ECB's decision but through EUR/GBP's movements. Given Pound's weakness, if the European Central Bank is seen as hawkish, the imbalance between both currencies could be exacerbated, resulting in further declines in the GBP/USD pair.

In the meantime, Fibonacci levels are still key for the pair, as after stalling its recovery around the 23.6% retracement of the early October rally, the pair now fell to the 50% retracement of the same rally around 1.3180. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is now below a horizontal 200 EMA, but still above a marginally bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators turned sharply lower, pressuring their mid-lines but without confirming further slides ahead.

Below 1.3180, the pair has scope to extend its decline towards 1.3145 first, whilst further slides will likely see the pair hitting the 1.3090 price zone. Above the 1.3220 region, the pair will lose some of this short-term bearish pressure, with room them to recover back to the 1.3280 price zone.

