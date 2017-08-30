GBP/USD Forecast: traders uncommitted on Brexit uncertainty

The GBP/USD pair had an uneventful day on Wednesday and continues to defy a strong follow through US Dollar recovery, which got an additional boost from a duo of upbeat economic reports. The greenback's rebound gathers pace on stronger-than-expected data on private-sector employment and revised second-quarter gross domestic product figures. The pair did fall below the 1.29 handle on bullish US data, but quickly rebounded from 1.2875 support area. The up-move, however, remained capped near the 1.2940 region amid uncertainty surrounding the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Today's UK economic docket lacks any major market moving data and hence, traders would look forward to US macro releases for some fresh impetus. The focus would be on the US personal income/spending data and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core PCE price Index. Other US data due for release on Thursday include Chicago PMI and pending home sales data but is unlikely to act as a game changer ahead of Friday's keenly watched US monthly jobs data.

On daily chart, the pair is positioned in a neutral territory and hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break in either direction before committing to the next leg of directional move. Immediate resistance remains near 1.2940 level, which is closely followed by 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.2960-65 region. A bullish break through the mentioned hurdles should lift the pair beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark towards its next horizontal resistance near 1.3030-35 zone.

On the flip side, any weakness below the 1.2900 handle might continue to find some support near the 1.2980-70 region, which if broken convincingly would indicate additional downside in the near-term. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards testing a short-term ascending trend-line support, currently near the 1.2800 handle.