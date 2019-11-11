UK political uncertainty continued undermining the British Pound.

A more dovish BoE announced exerted some additional pressure.

The focus now shifts to a slew of UK macroeconomic releases.

The GBP/USD pair added to its post-BoE losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Friday. Against the backdrop of the UK political uncertainty, the BoE MPC's 7-2 vote split on Thursday, suggesting that the UK central bank is poised to change its stance on monetary policy, turned out to be one of the key factors that continued exerting some downward pressure on the British Pound. The already weaker sentiment surrounding the Sterling deteriorated further after the Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said that they would seek to form a progressive alliance to block the Conservative party from Government if there is a hung parliament.



On the other hand, the US Dollar remained well supported by the recent positive trade-related headlines, wherein officials from both sides said late last week that China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs on each others' goods in a "phase one" trade deal if it is completed. This coupled with a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the ongoing USD bullish run to multi-week tops and further collaborated to the pair's downfall farther below the 1.2800 round-figure mark.



The bearish pressure now seems to have abated and the pair was seen oscillating in a range through the Asian session on Monday as market participants look forward to a slew of UK macro releases for a fresh impetus. The UK economic docket highlights the preliminary reading of the third quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, along with Manufacturing and Industrial Production numbers for September. The UK economy is expected to have expanded by 0.3% during the three months to September, recovering from -0.2% in the previous quarter, while the yearly rate is expected to soften a bit to 1.1% from 1.3% previous.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair finally seems to have found acceptance below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 1.2198-1.3013 recent positive move. However, oscillators on the daily chart have still managed to maintain their bullish bias and warrant some caution before placing aggressive bets for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, any follow-through weakness might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the 38.2% Fibo. level – just ahead of 1.2700 round-figure mark.



On the flip side, 23.6% Fibo. support breakpoint, around the 1.2835-40 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. The mentioned hurdle coincides with a short-term descending trend-line, which if cleared might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move back towards reclaiming the 1.2900 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.2960-65 region, above which the pair is likely to aim back towards conquering the key 1.30 psychological mark.