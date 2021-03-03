GBP/USD staged a goodish rebound from over one-week lows on Tuesday amid a modest USD slide.

The upbeat US economic outlook helped limit and further USD losses and capped gains for the pair.

The GBP bulls also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the UK budget on Wednesday.

The GBP/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and rallied over 120 pips from one-and-half-week lows, around the 1.3860-55 region. The US dollar witnessed a turnaround from a near one-month top amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and was seen as a key factor that prompted some short-covering move around the major. That said, the upbeat US economic outlook helped limit any meaningful USD downside and kept a lid on any further gains for the major. Investors remain optimistic about a relatively strong US economic recovery from the pandemic amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal stimulus plan.

Meanwhile, the reflation trade seemed to have forced investors to price in a possible uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. Apart from this, expectations that the Fed will show greater tolerance to higher bond yields continued lending some support to the buck. The pair held steady near mid-1.3900s through the Asian session as market participants now look forward to the UK budget presentations later this Wednesday. UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is set to lay out new economic forecasts, which will play a key role in driving the British pound in the near-term.

In the meantime, traders might further take cues from the release of the final UK Services PMI. Later during the early North American session, the US economic docket – highlighting the releases of the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI – would also be looked upon for some impetus. The data, along with the US bond yields, will further influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the two-way price action since the beginning of this week warrants some caution for aggressive traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing move in either direction before positioning for the pair’s next leg of a directional move. Bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the key 1.4000 psychological mark, above which the pair is likely to surpass the 1.4035 supply zone and climb to the 1.4075 hurdle. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.4100 level will negate any near-term bearish bias and set the stage for the resumption of the recent/well-established bullish trend. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.4200 mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.4170-75 area.

On the flip side, the 1.3920-1.3900 zone could act as immediate strong support ahead of the overnight swing lows, around the 1.3860-55 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards testing the 1.3800 round-figure mark. The latter coincides with 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart, which if broken decisively should pave the way for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.4200s, or near three-year tops touched on February 24.