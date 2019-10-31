GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2941
- Latest UK election polls point to a victory of the Conservative Party.
- October UK GFK Consumer Confidence plummeted to -14.
- GBP/USD holding on to gains, bulls reluctant to push it through 1.3000.
The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly advance up to 1.2975, as the greenback remained weak post-Fed, while news related to the upcoming UK election on December 12. The latest polls released Thursday show that Conservatives are getting growing support, with those favouring Tories up to 36.1%. Support for the opposition Labour party, on the other hand, has been decreasing, currently around 25%. Voting intentions are not granting Tories´ will won but indeed point to Johnson’s victory, somehow supporting his version of the Brexit deal. The market seems to like the news, now that the menace of leaving with or without a deal is gone.
The UK released the October GFK Consumer Confidence Index, which plummeted to -14 from -12, also below the market’s expectations of -13. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Friday, with the calendar’s focus on US monthly employment figures.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding above the 1.2900 figure, not far from its October high at 1.3011. The pair is bullish, although the positive momentum is limited at the current levels, with the market unwilling to push it too far above the 1.3000 figure. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues developing above moving averages, although technical indicators have turned south within positive levels, falling short of suggesting additional declines ahead.
Support levels: 1.2920 1.2885 1.2850
Resistance levels: 1.2975 1.3010 1.3050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles around 1.1150, weighed by risk aversion
The EUR/USD closes Thursday unchanged, although with substantial monthly gains. Mounting US-China tensions and the upcoming US employment report are keeping investors side-lined.
GBP/USD underpinned by UK elections’ news
The latest UK polls indicate that Tories led the intention vote,
USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety
The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.
Bitcoin could break higher today
Bitcoin has been volatile over the past few weeks. 10K seems to be a tough nut to crack and is now a strong resistance zone.Since finding resistance just ahead of 10K the price it a low close to the current consolidation low of 8,920.00.
Gold climbs to fresh weekly tops, above $1510 level
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.