GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2941

Latest UK election polls point to a victory of the Conservative Party.

October UK GFK Consumer Confidence plummeted to -14.

GBP/USD holding on to gains, bulls reluctant to push it through 1.3000.

The GBP/USD pair extended its weekly advance up to 1.2975, as the greenback remained weak post-Fed, while news related to the upcoming UK election on December 12. The latest polls released Thursday show that Conservatives are getting growing support, with those favouring Tories up to 36.1%. Support for the opposition Labour party, on the other hand, has been decreasing, currently around 25%. Voting intentions are not granting Tories´ will won but indeed point to Johnson’s victory, somehow supporting his version of the Brexit deal. The market seems to like the news, now that the menace of leaving with or without a deal is gone.

The UK released the October GFK Consumer Confidence Index, which plummeted to -14 from -12, also below the market’s expectations of -13. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data on Friday, with the calendar’s focus on US monthly employment figures.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is holding above the 1.2900 figure, not far from its October high at 1.3011. The pair is bullish, although the positive momentum is limited at the current levels, with the market unwilling to push it too far above the 1.3000 figure. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues developing above moving averages, although technical indicators have turned south within positive levels, falling short of suggesting additional declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.2920 1.2885 1.2850

Resistance levels: 1.2975 1.3010 1.3050