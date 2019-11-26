GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2864
- Tories lead has dropped from 14 points to 12 points this week.
- UK macroeconomic calendar to remain light this Wednesday.
- GBP/USD trading between 1.2810 and 1.2900, sellers still strong around this last.
The GBP/USD pair was unable to hold on to Monday gains, ending the day in the red at around 1.2860. The Sterling shed ground on the back of UK election polls, showing that Conservatives’ lead kept shrinking. Different surveys offer different possible outcomes, although, on average, Tories lead has dropped from 14 points to 12 points this week. The UK macroeconomic calendar had little to offer, publishing only October BBA Mortgage Approvals, which fell to 41.219K from 42.216K. On Wednesday, the UK won’t release macroeconomic data, although the US calendar will be busy enough, with the second estimate of Q2 GDP and October Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair continues trading above 1.2810, the 23.6% retracement of its October rally, while sellers keep rejecting advances around the 1.2900 figure. The short-term picture is neutral, as, in the 4 hours chart, it is holding above a bullish 200 SMA but now below the 20 and 100 SMA, both are converging around 1.2875. The Momentum indicator has recovered up to its mid-line, where it lost directional strength, while the RSI stands flat around 42, indicating limited buying interest at the time being.
Support levels: 1.2810 1.2770 1.2730
Resistance levels: 1.2875 1.2920 1.2950
