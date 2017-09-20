GBP/USD Forecast: to challenge yearly high on Fed

The Pound is the best performer against the greenback this Wednesday, with the US currency anyway softer across the board. The GBP/USD pair jumped to 1.3606 following the release of much better-than-expected UK Retail Sales for August, up by 1.0% when compared to July, and by 2.4% from a year earlier. Core readings, excluding volatile energy prices, were also much higher than forecasted, whilst July figures suffered upward revisions. After the initial spike the pair settled around the current 1.3580 region, holding on to gains. Elsewhere, things are extremely quiet today, as investors are waiting for the main event of the week, the Fed monetary policy announcement.

The US Federal Reserve is largely expected to maintain rates unchanged, yet also to clarify its stance on trimming the balance sheet. The meeting will include a press conference from head's Yellen, and fresh forecasts which the market will rush to price in.

The Pound has been kind of "ignoring" news from the US when they are dollar positive. That means that if the Federal Reserve disappoints, and given Pound latest strength, there's a good chance the pair will break towards the upside, while good news from the US, indeed can trigger a pullback, but limited when compared to other currencies, unless the Fed actually pulls the trigger and raise rates, a surprise that will catch everyone out of ward.

Technically, the pair topped in the 1.3610/20 region these last few days, while after the Brexit vote lead slump, back in June 2016, the pair closed the day at 1.3632. Above this last, the pair will likely accelerate north, triggering stops, with the next intraday resistances coming at 1.3665 and 1.3700.

The pair has been holding pretty well since mid Tuesday above the 23.6% retracement of the BOE-triggered rally at 1.3505, now the immediate support, en route to 1.3440, the 38.2% retracement of the same advance.

View live chart of the GBP/USD