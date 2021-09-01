GBP/USD Forecast: Time to sell? Dual fakeout emboldens bears to dismiss dollar weakness

- GBP/USD has been knocked down by end-of-month flows.
- Critical US Nonfarm Payroll hints and covid headlines are set to rock the currency pair.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that cable failed to break two resistance lines.
A strike among sterling buyers? Upbeat UK data and dollar weakness seem insufficient to lift GBP/USD from its September blues. When a currency pair fails to benefit from positive news, it could fall sharply in response to adverse developments.
Markit's final Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for the UK came out at 60.3 points in August, an upgrade from the early read of 60.1 and a figure reflecting robust growth in absolute terms. Strong demand and high employment outweighed some issues with supplies, yet the pound hardly budged.
The US dollar is on the back foot on Wednesday after benefiting from end-of-month flows on Tuesday. Some of the greenback shorts were covered as August came to a close, but the prevailing upbeat market mood is now weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Worse than expected US consumer confidence – the Conference Board's statistic stood at 113.8 points in August – seemed to have been priced in by investors.
The focus now shifts to heavyweight indicators. ADP's labor market data is set to show an increase of over 600,000 private-sector jobs last month, nearly double last month's report. While correlation with Friday's official Nonfarm Payrolls statistics is weak, the publication tends to shake markets.
The second NFP hint is more important – and may have an outsized impact this time. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is the last NFP hint, as the parallel Services PMI is due out only after the jobs report. Moreover, tensions are high around the Federal Reserve's decision later in the month and especially after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from committing himself to reducing bond buys. High uncertainty means elevated volatility.
The ISM Manufacturing PMI is, therefore, significant and could boost the dollar. The pound is poorly positioned for such an eventuality.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar staged a false breakout above the 1.3785 level, which separated ranges in mid-August. It also made a "fakeout" with the downtrend resistance line that accompanied the currency pair since late July. The jump higher was quickly thwarted – a sign that bears have the upper hand. On its way back down, GBP/USD also slipped under the 100 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. Overall, there is more room to the downside.
Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3725, which nearly converges with the 50 SMA. It is followed by 1.3675, 1.3635 and 1.36.
Resistance beyond 1.3785 is at 1.3830, 1.3875 and 1.3895.
