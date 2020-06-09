GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons to fall out of the uptrend channel, as the mood changes

GBP/USD has been struggling to hold onto the channel amid fears of the Fed.

Hopes for a quick UK reopening depend on flawed weekend statistics.

Deadlocked Brexit talks continue weighing on the pound.

Cable's victorious climb always seemed too good to be true – and now it may face a reality check. GBP/USD is dipping outside the uptrend channel and may risk a deeper fall, due to three reasons.

1) Fear of the Fed

US stocks extended their rally with the S&P erasing its losses for the year – taking the safe-haven dollar with it. However, this rise – only partially driven by upbeat job numbers – was mostly driven by Fed stimulus. However, investors are having second thoughts ahead of Wednesday's rate decision.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said that the bank "crossed red lines" to support the economy in times of trouble. Will the Fed now fume at at the froth in stock valuations? Despite ongoing support, some suspect the bank will try to withdraw the punch bowl. That may drive the dollar up.

2) Loosening the UK lockdown?

Matt Hacock, Britain's minister of health, was encouraged by the fall in COVID-19 statistics – as London reported no deaths for the first time. That will allow a quicker reopening of the economy, including non-essential shops on June 15.

However, the optimism is based on notoriously rosy weekend figures. Monday's release is for infections and mortalities that occurred on Sunday. These figures tend to jump on Tuesday.

Moreover, recent protests against racial discrimination may have contributed to spreading the disease as protesters flouted social distancing measures. It is somewhat hard to blame them, after Dominic Cummings, the prime minister's powerful adviser, violated restrictions while showing symptoms of the disease.

3) No progress on Brexit

The fourth round of talks on future EU-UK relations ended as it began without a breakthrough. Michel Barnier, Brussels' Chief Negotiators, lashed at London's behavior. Without an accord, Britain will fall to World Trade Organization rules in 2021, an unfavorable outcome.

At some point, markets may lose hope that Prime Minister Boris Johnson can cut a deal with the bloc's leaders.

The economic calendar is relatively light on releases, allowing for these three factors to play out.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is falling out of the uptrend channel, a bearish sign. On the other hand, momentum remains to the upside and the currency pair is holding above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Support awaits at 1.2625, a low point on Monday, followed by 1.2575, a cushion from last week, and then by 1.25, a round number and a support line.

Resistance awaits at 1.2730, a swing high, followed by 1.2750, the three-month peak recorded on Monday. The next lines to watch are 1.2780 and 1.2850.