GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons for the crash, and two technical levels to watch

- The killing of a top Iranian commander has triggered safe-haven flows into the dollar.
- Fears of a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound.
- Markit's Construction PMI paints a gloomy picture of the UK economy.
- Entering oversold conditions may stop the fall.
- The long-term uptrend support line is the next cushion to watch.
What comes up, must come down – and the fall is sharp. GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050 at the time of writing, over 200 pips from the highs seen in the dying days of 2019.
Here the down-drivers for pound/dollar:
1) The killing of Qassem Suleimani
Qassem Suleimani led Iran's powerful Quds force – and was considered No. 2 in the regime. US drones hit the general in the Baghdad airport early on Friday, a culmination of an eight-day long escalation between the US and Iran that took place in Iraq.
The major escalation – which could deteriorate to outright war – has sent markets diving. Investors are fleeing to the safe-haven US dollar and GBP/USD is reacting with another leg down.
2) Fears of a no-trade-deal Brexit
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's landslide election has substantially reduced the chance of a no-deal Brexit, but the UK may still suffer considerable economic damage. After it leaves the EU at the end of the month, it enters a transition period that expires at the end of the year.
Without an accord, Britain will default to the World Trade Organization (WTO) terms – raising barriers to trade. Johnson's insistence not to extend the implementation phase raises the chances of this outcome. Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, warned that the timeframe is tight. She will meet Johnson next week.
3) Weak UK data
Markit's Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 44.4 points in December – worse than expected and well below the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction.
The final manufacturing PMI also confirmed contraction in the industrial sector and final services PMI due out on Monday may complete a worrying picture for the UK economy. Brexit uncertainty and the global slowdown are major factors behind the decline.
Overall, GBP/USD has its reasons to fall and it may not be over just yet.
Later in the day, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is set to advance but to remain under 50.
See US ISM manufacturing PMI December Preview: Waiting for improvement from China trade
And just before markets are off for the weekend, the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes will shed some light on the bank's future monetary policy.
See December FOMC minutes preview: Affirming neutral
GBP/USD Technical Analysis – Two critical lines
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is on the verge of crossing the 30 level – thus entering oversold conditions. That may happen when GBP/USD falls under 1.3150, which was also a swing low in mid-December. That is the first critical support line.
On its way down, the currency pair fell below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages, while momentum turned negative.
Below 1.3150, the next support line is at 1.3110, which was a swing high around Christmas. The November high of 1.2985 is next. More importantly, a second critical level is 1.2950, which is the confluence of a resistance line from November and an uptrend support line that accompanies the pair since early November.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.3150, which held GBP/USD down in late December and early January. It is followed by 1.32, a round number that kept it up before New Year's Eve, and 1.3285, the late December peak.
