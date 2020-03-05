GBP/USD Forecast: Three reasons for further gains and next levels to watch

GBP/USD is on the rise amid calm from the BOE on the coronavirus crisis.

The US dollar down is down after California announced an emergency.

Brexit talks continue without any harsh rhetoric.

Bailey is bailing out the pound – even before assuming office. That is the primary upside driver, and two more are in store.

BOE's Bailey calm on coronavirus

Andrew Bailey, the incoming Governor of the Bank of England is ready to cut interest rates from 0.75% down to 0.10% – but only if necessary. Similar to outgoing Governor Mark Carney, the new boss is calm about the monetary response. He seems to see no significant benefits from slashing rates – understand that this is a supply-side shock and cutting rates only help demand.

The pound perked up on the news and has more room to run, especially as the Federal Reserve may slash rates by another 25 or even 50 basis points – as soon as March 18. The Fed Funds Rate is at 1-1.25% after Tuesday's cut – the BOE has less room to run.

2) No calm in California

California, whose economy outweighs the British one, has declared a state of emergency after the first death. The economic impact may be severe. While Washington has also stepped up its game with a special budget of around $8 billion, investors seem to assess that it is too little. Contrary to action in the UK, the US is moving slowly. California's decision seems like an alarm bell – and more states may follow.

US stocks are sliding and bonds are bid – thus pushing yields lower making the dollar less attractive.

3) Brexit is benign

Talks between the EU and the UK continue in Brussels. Contrary to the harsh rhetoric seen last week, the mood seems calm. Miche Barnier, Chief EU negotiator, said that both sides are making good progress.

While both sides may have just decided to skip the most contentious issues – such as the bloc´s demand that the UK follows EU rules – the mere push f the topic down the list is supporting sterling.

Overall, coronavirus headlines and the response to them are set to rock markets – and it may be favorable for GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has broken above 1.2850, which was a strong resistance line, and it also surpassed the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart. It is now flirting with the 100 SMA. Momentum has turned positive – another bullish sign.

Resistance awaits at 1.2950, a swing high from late February. IT is followed by 1.2980, which was a high point beforehand, and then by 1.3020.

Support awaits at 1.2850 mentioned earlier, 1.2770 – a recent swing low, and then by 1.2740 and 1.2730.