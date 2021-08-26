GBP/USD Forecast: Three dark clouds and strong resistance set to sink sterling

- GBP/USD has been under pressure on fresh dollar demand ahead of a critical Fed speech.
- Brexit-related supermarket shortages are weighing on sentiment.
- A renewed increase in UK COVID-19 cases adds to pressure on the pound.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is showing cable remains capped at critical resistance.
Jobs are aplenty – which should be a good thing – is becoming an issue for the British economy at the very basic level of filling shelves on supermarkets. Brexit has led to a lack of non-UK workers at jobs such as driving lorries or butcheries. Apart from temporary shortages in several shops, investors have begun fearing that larger issues await the broader economy around Christmas. That is one problem dogging sterling.
The second issue is related to COVID-19, where cases have been on the rise once again. Britain reported over 35,000 new infections on Wednesday, the highest since mid-July and a worrying sign that "Freedom Day" – the grand reopening of the economy last month – is taking its toll. Even if the government is reluctant to reimpose restrictions, fear of the Delta variant may cause consumers to hold back.
Source: The Guardian
The third downer for GBP/USD comes from the other side of the pond, where investors are repositioning themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium. While the spread of the Delta variant is set to hold back Fed Chair Jerome Powell from hinting at withdrawing stimulus imminently, it seems like a matter of time.
Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech: Caution will win out
US Durable Goods Orders beat expectations by rising 0.7% in July, seemingly ending the streak of disappointments. An upgrade to second-quarter growth figures is projected for Thursday, with Gross Domestic Product projected to rise from 6.5% to 6.7% in the second estimate.
The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant is sufficient to maintain the Fed's generous $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme but insufficiently adverse to derail the economy. That Goldilocks balance is unlikely to last for too long. At least until Powell opens his mouth, money is likely to flow back to the dollar.
Overall, two British issues and the return of dollar strength are set to pressure cable.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has been advancing, yet more cautiously than early in the week, and seems to be shy of the all-important 1.3785 line. That level supported GBP/USD in mid-August and later capped a recovery attempt. Without breaking above that level, bulls remain on the back foot.
Other indicators are mixed – momentum on the four-hour chart is to the upside but GBP/USD still trades below the 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages.
Support awaits at 1.3725, which provided support last week. It is followed by 1.3695, a double-bottom from this week, and then by 1.3670 and 1.36.
Some resistance is at the daily high of 1.3770, followed by 1.3785 mentioned earlier. Further above, 1.3830 and 1.3895 await GBP/USD.
