- Dovish comments by BoE Governor Bailey capped the overnight uptick for GBP/USD.
- The risk-off mood benefitted safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure on the pair.
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous day's broader trading band. The latest optimism over a breakthrough in Brexit trade negotiations continued underpinning the British pound. Adding to this, a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar – amid a further improvement in the global risk sentiment – extended some additional support to the major and remained supportive. The pair climbed to an intraday high level of 1.2902, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and lost some ground in reaction to dovish comments by the BoE Governor Andrew Bailey.
Speaking at an online event organized by Queen's University Belfast, Bailey said that the BoE was not out of ammunition with regards to additional quantitative easing. Bailey also comments on the possibility of using negative rates and added that policymakers do not rule out using negative interest rates but are realistic about challenges from banking retail deposits. The pair finally settled around 40-45 pips off daily tops and had a rather muted reaction to the first US presidential debate. The pair finally settled with only modest gains and witnessed some fresh selling during the Asian session on Wednesday.
The US President Donald Trump's latest comments, saying that the election result might not be known for months, added to the political uncertainty and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade. This was evident from a turnaround in the equity markets, which drove haven flows towards the greenback and exerted some downward pressure on the major. The sterling had a rather muted reaction to the final UK GDP print, which came in to show that the economy contracted by 19.8% QoQ during the second quarter of 2020 as against -20.4% expected.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the final GDP print, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. The data, along with speeches by influential FOMC members will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities later during the North American session.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a downward sloping channel over the past three weeks or so. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness. That said, traders might still need to wait for a sustained break below the 1.2800 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then turn vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.2720-15 region. Some follow-through selling below the 1.2700 mark, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the recent swing lows, around the 1.2675 level, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the 1.2900 mark now seems to have emerged as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the top end of the mentioned channel, around the 1.2920-25 region. Only a convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate any near-term bearish bias and trigger a short-covering move, which might assist the pair to conquer the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
