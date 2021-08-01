The GBP/USD pair has lost bullish momentum. The daily chart shows that technical indicators retreated sharply and approached their midlines, while the pair failed to retain gains above a flat 100 SMA. The 20 SMA heads modestly higher, well below the current level. Thus, the bearish potential is limited at the time being. For the near-term, the 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled below a still bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators struggle to bounce from their midlines. The risk will turn to the downside on a break below 1.3865, the immediate support level.

The UK macroeconomic calendar was scarce last week, which helped the pair advance on the broad dollar’s weakness. Coronavirus-related headlines had a limited impact on the UK currency. Nevertheless, the number of new contagions has continued to fall on a weekly basis, after peaking a weak post-reopening. This week, the focus will be on the Bank of England that will have a monetary policy meeting mid-week. On Monday, Markit will publish the July UK Manufacturing PMI.

The GBP/USD pair settled at 1.3900, its best weekly close since early May. The pair eased on Friday as month-end flows helped the greenback to recover some of the ground lost post-Fed’s dovish statement. The US central bank showed no rush to taper in its monetary policy meeting, and inflation-related data published afterwards backed policymakers’ belief that inflationary pressures may be temporary.

