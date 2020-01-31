The UK is finally leaving the Union after over three years of pain.

The Bank of England was a positive surprise for Pound, underpinned the recovery.

GBP/USD seen holding on to higher ground could extend its recovery.

The time has finally come. After over three years, the UK is leaving the EU on Friday, January 31 at 23:00 GMT. There’s a trick, however. Things will remain the same between the two economies on Monday, and the next day and the next. The transition period officially begins, although they have until December this year to reach an agreement of their future relationship. That said, the largely anticipated departure will hardly have an impact on the pound. Rather, the market will focus o whether a deal can be reached or not in the next eleven months. Focus there will be on trade, immigration, and the Irish border.

BOE’s hawkish surprise boosted Pound

The GBP/USD pair is up for a second consecutive week, compliments to the BOE. The UK Central Bank announced its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday, surprising the markets with a cautiously hawkish stance. Carney & Co. kept rates unchanged at 0.75%, while only two MPC members voted for a cut. The market had priced in larger support for a cut, and odds were at 50-50 ahead of the event. Policymakers removed from the statement the phrase indicating that further rates would be limited and gradual, another positive surprise. Finally, Governor Carney offered some encouraging comments in his speech, alongside with the usual caveats on global growth and Brexit.

Growth-related data coming next

The UK macroeconomic calendar had little to offer these past days and was mixed. The CBI Distributive Trade Survey on realized sales came in flat for a third consecutive month, missing the market’s expectations, while the GFK Consumer Confidence Index improved in January to -9 from -11 as expected.

By the end of Friday and one hour ahead of Brexit. UK PM Boris Johnson will offer a pre-recorded speech about Brexit. Johnson is expected to announce “the dawn of a new era,” an attempt to heal the country’s division caused by Brexit. Given that most of it is already public, it would likely have no impact on Pound when the market returns next week.

During the next few days, the UK macroeconomic calendar will include the final versions of the January Markit PMI. The manufacturing index is seen unchanged at 49.8, although the services one is expected to be downwardly revised to 49.1. Construction output, on the other hand, is seen revised higher to 45.9 from 44.4. The US will release the official January PMI and the Nonfarm Payroll monthly report.

Sterling so far surviving fears

Worth noting, the WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, although, at this point, they believe there is no reason to limit trade or travel to China. However, this Friday, the UK has reported the two first cases of coronavirus. Pound’s reaction has been quite limited to risk-related headlines, but if the situation continues to escalate, it may succumb to fears.

GBP/USD technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has recovered up to the 38.2% retracement of its latest decline, measured between 1.3513 and 1.2904, which limits the latest bullish run to a corrective move. Nevertheless, the weekly chart suggests that the recovery may continue, given that the pair has recovered above all of its moving averages. The larger ones continue heading lower, but the 20 SMA extends its franc recovery now at around 1.2900. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have managed to hold above their midlines, attempting tepid recoveries.

In the daily chart, the bullish case seems a bit firmer, as the 100 DMA advances above the 200 DMA, both below the current level, while the pair develops above a flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators have kept advancing above their midlines, retaining their bullish slopes.

The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.3200 but a more relevant one at 1.3285 the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned slide and a relevant high from late December. If the pair manages to surpass this last, the recovery could continue up to 1.3420. Supports, on the other hand, come at 1.3100 and 1.2980.

GBP/USD sentiment poll

The FXStreet Forecast Poll is giving a mixed picture of sentiment related to the Pound and the latest political developments. The pair is seen extending its recovery this next week but turning bearish afterward, to recover its bullish poise by the end of the quarter. Anyway, only in the weekly view, a majority of bulls outstand. The average target in the three time-frame under study falls between 1.31 and 1.32, which reflects a certain degree of uncertainty regarding the future relationship between the EU and the UK.

The Overview chart, however, offers a different picture, as the moving averages in the weekly and monthly views are firmly bullish, while the largest accumulation of possible targets is above the media. The quarterly moving average shows easing momentum but overall is neutral.