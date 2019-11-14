- GBP/USD is edging higher, amid improving odds for Conservatives.
- Markets are shrugging off a losing streak of economic figures.
- Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing potential gains for the pair.
Is the pound receiving a Boris boost? The latest three opinion polls ahead of the December 12 elections have shown double-digit leads for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. ComRes and Kantar are pointing to a ten-point advantage, while YouGov is showing the Tories at 42% and Labour at only 28% – a 14-point lead.
Investors prefer the certainty of Johnson's Brexit deal – even though it entails considerable economic damage – than the uncertainty resulting from a hung parliament. Moreover, markets fear the hard-left policies of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and prefer the PM's market-friendly ones.
The previous batch of surveys showed a narrowing gap between the main parties, and the fresh widening may be attributed to the Brexit party. The right-wing outfit has been on the back foot after its leader Nigel Farage announced the withdrawal of candidates from constituencies held by the Conservatives. Farage's helping hand to Johnson seems to have been detrimental to his own party.
UK economic outlook dims
With four weeks to go until the December 12 elections, opinion polls may have a greater say in sterling movements, while economic data diminish in importance.
The UK Retail Sales report for October has shown a drop of 0.1% – worse than an increase of 0.2% that was expected. This publication is the last of four top-tier economic releases and completes a losing streak. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth fell short of expectations with 0.3% quarterly, wage growth decelerated to 3.6% yearly, and annual inflation fell to 1.5% – the slowest in three years.
When the dust eventually settles from the elections, the pound may struggle as the data raises the chances that the Bank of England cuts interest rates next year.
Across the pond, US data has also failed to impress. Core CPI dropped to 2.3% yearly in October – below estimates. Nevertheless, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, has said that the US economy – and monetary policy – are in a "good place." While the bank is ready to act, its policy is more hawkish than its peers, thus supporting the dollar. Powell continues his testimony before Congress today.
Traders are trying to figure out the state of US-Sino trade talks and seem skeptical about President Donald Trump's ongoing optimism. Reports suggest that the world's largest economies are at loggerheads not only on the removal of tariffs – but also on the magnitude of Chinese purchases of US agrifoods.
Overall, pound/dollar is set to move mostly in response to UK political developments, but US events may have their say as well.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD has been attempting to break above the convergence of the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages on the four-hour chart. So far, sterling has only surpassed the 50 SMA, and not only just. Nevertheless, momentum remains to the upside, and by sticking to the current range, it is setting a higher low against the 1.2760 low seen late last week.
Resistance awaits at 1.29, a swing high from early this week. It is followed by 1.2950, a swing high dating back to late October, and then to 1.2980, the peak at the end of last month.
Immediate support awaits at 1.2820, which has supported the pound in recent days and then by 1.2760 mentioned earlier. 1.2705 and 1.2655 are next.
