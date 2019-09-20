GBP/USD Forecast: Temporary correction after Juncker's boost? – levels to watch

GBP/USD has been rising and reaching the highest levels in two months.

EU's Juncker has expressed hope of reaching a deal, potentially ditching the backstop.

Friday's four-hour chart is reflecting overbought conditions which may lead to a correction.

"I think we can have a deal" – these words y Jean Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, sparked a rally in GBP/USD. Juncker added that if the objectives are reached, the controversial Irish Backstop can be ditched.

The contours of a deal are coming to light – a special status for Northern Ireland, which will follow EU rules – while the rest of the UK leaves the customs union. The road to such an accord opened after prime minister Boris Johnson is not reliant on the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which objected separate rules for the territory. Moreover, the DUP opened the door to such an accord.

A deal that includes no backstop, an open border in Ireland, and the rest of the UK outside EU rules may garner broader support from hardliners in the Conservative Party – thus eliminating the chances of a hard Brexit.

The EC President added that he still needs to read the documents handed by the British delegation and negotiations are ongoing.

On the other hand, new comments from Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, pour cold water on hopes. Coveney said that "we are still waiting for some serious proposals from the UK." His words are limiting the pound's gains.

Nevertheless, GBP/USD is now trading at the highest levels since mid-July, above 1.2550, after hitting a high of 1.2582 earlier.

Outside the Brexit bubble

The mood around US-Sino talks is less optimistic – and somewhat confusing. Larry Kudlow and Michael Pillsbury – two White House advisers – have provided different accounts of the negotiations. Kudlow talked of softening while Pillsbury said that new tariffs could come.

Later today, several officials from the Federal Reserve will be speaking and may shed more light on Wednesday's decision to cut rates but signal a "wait-and-see" approach.

The Bank of England left rates unchanged on Thursday as widely expected – and seemed to try to stay in shadows. The BOE's stance is pound-positive. The bank expressed concern about global growth but remained upbeat about the local labor market.

Today's light calendar leaves the stage for Brexit headlines. Can the pound go higher?

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has topped 70 – entering overbought conditions – and suggesting a temporary correction. On the other hand, momentum remains positive, and GBP/USD continues trading above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Resistance awaits at 1.2582, which is the daily high and also a resistance line from mid-July. Further above, 1.2650 provided support in June and now works as resistance. Next, we find 1.2735, which held GBP/USD down in June.

Support awaits at 1.2520, which held capped cable earlier this week. 1.2440 that served as support twice this week is the next level to watch. Further down, 1.2390 separated ranges beforehand.