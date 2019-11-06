GBP/USD Forecast: Technical outlook leans lower as Boris kicks off campaign

- Prime Minister Boris Johnson has officially kicked off the election campaign.

- Speculation ahead of Thursday's BOE meeting is mounting.

- GBP/USD remains depressed under the 50 Simple Moving Average.

"I have been tempted to chew off my tie," the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson after officially dissolving parliament and kicking off the campaign. He has been referring to his frustration about being unable to deliver Brexit. The colorful character has vowed to approve the Brexit deal in parliament within weeks of the December 12 elections.

His words come amid scandals that have engulfed members of his Conservative Party. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House, is trying to control the damage from an interview in which he hinted that victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster lacked common sense. Alun Cairns has stepped down from as minister but still intends to run for parliament. The BBC revealed that Cairns lied by saying he was unaware that an aide had previously sabotaged a rape trial.

Labour has taken advantage of these issues, which help it divert attention from its complicated position on Brexit. The party has promised to renegotiate a new exit accord within six months and bring it to a referendum. How would the party campaign in such a plebiscite? That remains unclear and may lead the EU to a hard line. Sterling bulls are wary of a government led by Labour's hard-left leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The focus is set to shift – at least temporarily – away from politics. The Bank of England is set to publish new forecasts and provide a fresh outlook on the economy and the path of inflation. Despite the improvement, the global economy still faces headwinds, and the BOE may drop its hawkish bias.

Ongoing USD strength

The pound has been struggling to recover lost ground amid these issues. On the other side of the pond, the dollar maintains its strength amid optimism that the US and China can strike a trade deal that will include the removal of tariffs.

Moreover, the greenback enjoys Tuesday's upbeat ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index. The score of 54.7 reflects robust growth and especially a confident consumer in the world's largest economy. For comparison, UK Services PMI stood at only 50 points.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart has been capping GBP/USD in the past few sessions. Moreover, sterling has slipped below the 200 SMA and suffers from downside momentum. Overall, bears are in control.

Support awaits at the recent low of 1.2855, followed by the late-October trough of 1.2785, and then by 1.2750 and 1.2705 – two stepping stones on the way up.

Resistance is at 1.2890, which is the current standing of the 50 SMA. Next, we find Tuesday's peak of 1.2920, the late October high of 1.2950, and the Halloween high of 1.2980.

Background: Why elections matter for the pound

Pundits seem to be exaggerating the importance of the upcoming elections for the pound – but as a Brexit poll – the vote is critical. A win for Johnson's Tories is investors' preferred outcome. If the PM musters a majority in parliament, he is likely to ratify the Brexit accord reached with the EU and also enact business-friendly policies.

A victory for Corbyn's Labour may usher in further uncertainty about Brexit. While Corbyn is unlikely to command a majority in parliament, his policies include nationalizing infrastructure – market-unfriendly actions.

Perhaps the most-sought of government will be led by Jo Swinson's Liberal Democrats who want to revoke Article 50 and undo Brexit. However, her chances of entering Downing Street are non-existent.

