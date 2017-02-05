GBP/USD Forecast: technical knee-jerk en route of being reverted

The technical breakout of the 1.2900 level late Monday, sent the GBP/USD pair to as low as 1.2863 early London, although a much better-than-expected UK Markit manufacturing PMI for April helped it bounce back. The reading reached its highest in three years, coming at 57.3 after falling to a 4-month low of 54.2 in March, indicating a solid start to the second quarter, according to the official release.

The news sent the pair up to 1.2912, but so far is unable to hold above 1.2900, hovering a few pips below it. The 4 hours chart, shows that the price pared its advance right around its 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have turned modestly higher within neutral territory, lacking anyway directional strength. Dollar's ongoing weakness is limiting chances of a sharper decline, while sentiment towards the Pound remains strongly positive, leaning the scale towards the upside. Still, the 1.3000 threshold is a major psychological resistance, and won't be easy to break. Additional positive data coming from the UK during the upcoming days however, should support the bullish case. Above 1.2920, the pair has room to advance up to 1.2964, the multi-month high posted last week, while beyond the level, the rally could extend quickly up to 1.3000.

Below 1.2830, however, the risk turns towards the downside, with room for an extension down to 1.2770 today.

