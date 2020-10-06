GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond 1.3000 mark to pave the way for additional gains

- Brexit optimism underpinned the sterling and assisted GBP/USD to gain traction on Monday.
- The risk-on mood weighed on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive of the move up.
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong follow-through traction on the first day of a new trading week and was supported by a combination of factors. The British pound was underpinned by renewed optimism over a possible Brexit deal, especially after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed in a phone call on Saturday to step up negotiations on a post-Brexit deal to close significant gaps related to fisheries and government subsidies.
The sterling further benefitted from an upward revision of the UK Services PMI, which was finalized at 56.1 for September as against the 55.1 preliminary estimates. Apart from this, the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar further contributed to the pair's overnight positive move. The positive news about the US President Donald Trump’s health boosted investors’ confidence and triggered a strong rally in the equity markets, which, in turn, dented the greenback's safe-haven status.
The USD remained depressed and failed to gain any respite from stronger-than-expected US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. In fact, the gauge unexpectedly jumped to 57.8 in September as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 56.2. Nevertheless, the pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and edged higher during the Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick pushed the pair to near three-week tops, with bulls now awaiting a sustained move beyond the key 1.3000 psychological mark.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the UK Construction PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight positive move pushed the pair beyond an immediate strong resistance near the 38.2% Fibonacci level of 1.3482-1.2676 recent downfall. A subsequent move beyond the 1.3000 mark might now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for additional gains. The pair might then aim to reclaim the 1.3100 mark and extend the momentum further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.3160-70 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find immediate support near the 1.2925 horizontal zone. This is closely followed by the 1.2900 mark ahead of the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2865 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 1.2840-35 intermediate support. The downward trajectory could further drag the pair below the 1.2800 mark, towards testing the next major support near the 1.2765-60 horizontal support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
