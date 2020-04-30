GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond 1.25 needed to confirm any near-term bullish bias

- Sustained USD selling helped offset Brexit concerns and extended support to GBP/USD.
- Dismal US GDP report, the FOMC policy update failed to ease the USD bearish pressure.
- Traders now eye UK PM Johnson’s briefing and the US jobless claims for a fresh impetus.
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price moved on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging factors. Following an early uptick, the pair came under some intraday selling pressure after the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated that the Brexit transition will finish at the end of this year. The comments further fueled concerns about hard-Brexit, which coupled with increasing prospects of an extended lockdown in the UK, took its toll on the sterling.
The pair retreated around 100 pips from daily tops but once again showed some resilience below the 1.2400 round-figure mark amid the heavily offered tone surrounding the US dollar. The latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, dented the greenback's status as the global reserve currency and was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the major.
The USD bulls remained on the defensive following the release of the advance US GDP report, which showed that the economic activity contracted sharply by 4.8% annualized pace during the first quarter of 2020. Meanwhile, the latest FOMC monetary policy update also did little to provide any respite to the buck. The Fed cautioned that the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic could prolong in the medium term and left the door open to more monetary easing.
The pair struggle to capitalize on the overnight positive move, instead witnessed a modest pullback during the Asian session on Thursday. However, persistent USD selling bias extended some support and assisted the pair to bounce off lows. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.2480-85 supply zone as market participants now look forward to the coronavirus briefings by the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Later during the early North-American session, the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data from the US will influence the USD price dynamics and further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the 1.2500 mark – coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.2648-1.2247 downfall – might continue to act as immediate resistance. Any subsequent positive move could get extended towards a one-week-old ascending trend-line hurdle, currently near the 1.2530 region, above which the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards reclaiming the 1.2600 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended back towards retesting monthly tops, around the 1.2645-50 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below mid-1.2400s (50% Fibo. level) might continue to attract some buying interest near the 1.2400-1.2390 confluence region. The mentioned support comprises of 200-hour SMA and 38.2% Fibo. level, which if broken decisively, might negate any near-term positive bias. The pair might then accelerate the fall further towards intermediate support near the 1.2340-35 horizontal support before eventually dropping to challenge the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
