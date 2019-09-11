GBP/USD forecast: Sustained move beyond 1.2400 handle needed to reaffirm bullish outlook

Receding fears of a no-deal Brexit continues to underpin the British Pound.

The USD remains supported by rising US bond yields and capped the upside.

The GBP/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, around mid-1.2300s through the early European session on Wednesday. The fact that the UK Parliament passed a law to block a no-deal Brexit and also voted against the PM Boris Johnson's bid for an early election, before being suspended for five-weeks until October 14, seemed to be one of the key factors that continued underpinning the British Pound.

USD strength seemed to cap gains

The positive factor, to some extent, was negated by the prevalent bid tone surrounding the US Dollar, which benefitted from a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields amid growing optimism over the resumption of the US-China trade talks in October. In the latest positive trade-related development, China has reportedly offered to buy more US agricultural products in exchange for a delay in the new US tariffs.



The pair, however, lacked any firm directional bias as investors opted to stay on the sidelines and look forward to the bi-weekly EU-UK Brexit negotiations for some meaningful impetus. The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the broader market sentiment surrounding the Sterling. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of Producer Price Index (PPI) - might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much except that the lack of any strong follow-through buying might be seen as initial signs of possible bullish exhaustion. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a subsequent move beyond the 1.2400 round figure mark before traders start positioning for an extension of the pair's recent strong recovery move from sub-1.20 level, or multi-year tops. Sustained strength above the mentioned handle is likely to confront some intermediate resistance near the 1.2435-40 region, which if cleared will set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the key 1.2500 psychological mark.



On the flip side, any meaningful pullback below mid-1.2300s now seems to find immediate support near the 1.2310-1.2300 region, which is closely followed by 50-day SMA near the 1.2385 level. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical weakness and accelerate the slide further towards a short-term descending trend-line resistance breakpoint, now turned support near the 1.2200 round figure mark.