GBP/USD Forecast: Sustained move beyond 100-day EMA to set the stage for additional gains

- Some renewed USD weakness assisted GBP/USD to gain some follow-through traction on Tuesday.
- The momentum seemed unaffected by concerns over the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
- A modest USD recovery on Wednesday kept a lid on any further gains ahead of the US macro data.
The GBP/USD pair gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and rallied to five-week tops, around mid-1.2600s. The sterling retained its positive bias in wake of the latest news that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from the hospital on Sunday, one week after he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19. The uptick, also marking its fifth day of a positive move in the previous six, was further supported by sustained selling around the US dollar.
Chinese trade balance data for March painted a less gloomy picture and provided a strong boost to investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The same was evident from a goodish pickup in the global equity markets and dented the greenback's safe-haven status against its British counterpart. This comes amid the latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new global coronavirus cases and deaths, which combined with the Fed's recent aggressive policy measures added to the current USD weakness
The pair build on the momentum further beyond the 1.2515-20 heavy supply zone and climbed to its highest level since March 12, taking along some short-term trading stops placed near the 1.2600 mark. Bullish traders seemed rather unaffected by persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The same was reaffirmed by the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's comments that the current crisis could result in the economy shrinking by as much as 35% during the second quarter of the year.
Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump's remarks overnight, saying that he aimed to reopen the country for businesses by May 1, provided some respite to the USD and kept a lid on any further gains. The pair faced rejection near 100-day EMA and edged lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North-American session, the release of the US retail sales and industrial production figures might offer some clues over the economic damage caused by the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, which might eventually produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday confirmed a near-term bullish break through an important confluence resistance comprising of 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3200-1.1410 slump. Hence, the near-term set-up remains tilted in favour of bullish traders and support prospects for additional gains. However, bulls are likely to wait for some follow-through strength beyond 100-hour EMA, around mid-1.2600s, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. The pair then might aim towards reclaiming the 1.2700 mark before eventually darting towards its next major hurdle near the 1.2755-60 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful corrective slide might now attract some dip-buying and seems more likely to remain limited near the confluence resistance break-point, around the 1.2520-15 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support might prompt some technical selling and drag the pair further towards
the 1.24850 intermediate support en-route the 1.2445-40 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
